The Genius Bar-Soap Beauty Hack For Better Brows

The best beauty hacks are often the least expected: spraying a toothbrush with hairspray for custom flyaway control, angling a spoon on your eyelid for ideal cat-eye execution, using red lipstick for makeshift dark-circle color correcting — you get the idea. The latest beauty hack that's blowing our minds? Using bar soap for perfectly feathered summer brows. A clutch alternative to brow gel if you're in a pinch, the waxy consistency of soap (like Love Beauty & Planet's Bountiful Bouquet Bar) will help shape brows, hold 'em in place, and create an ideal brushed-up effect. Want proof? Watch for yourself, just above.
