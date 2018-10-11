6 Trends That Have Your Autumn Style Sewn Up

There are no rules when it comes to raiding granny’s attic, AW18’s most maximalist trend. While Gucci changed the narrative as soon as the eccentric Alessandro Michele took the helm, we’re now seeing bolder prints, clashing textures and more-is-more accessorising across the whole of fashion month. "There were a mashup of references within this trend," Aiken explains. "From vintage scarf prints to '80s proportions via wallpaper florals and Chanel tweeds, designers have taken the idea of vintage and made it their own."