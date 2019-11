Feel Anxious After Eating? An Expert Explains Why

Food is supposed to nourish the body, energize it, and keep it strong. Often, we even turn to food when we need comfort . But sometimes, eating can work against us. Instead of feeling refueled or even soothed after a meal, we feel... uncomfortable. Anxious. If this has happened to you, you're not alone. And there are tons of reasons for this kind of tension during and after eating, everything from an earlier run-in with an undercooked burger to some deeper feelings of discomfort around food. If you're not to sure why you feel this way, we're here to help.