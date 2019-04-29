Like side-boob tattoos or finger tattoos, part of the appeal of an ankle tattoo is that it's cute and coy. With a roll of a pant leg or the transition from boots to sandals, whatever design you have living below your calf is revealed — making it the perfect tattoo to get for summer.
Getting a tattoo in the summer does make for a fussier healing process (chlorine and extended sun exposure are big no-nos for tattoo aftercare), but it's hard to deny that our ink shines brightest during the sunny season. After all, with our bootcut pants and turtleneck sweaters tucked away in storage, our skin is finally getting its 15 minutes — so why shouldn't our tattoos?
Need inspiration for your next ankle tattoo? Ahead, we rounded up some of our recent favourite designs.