3 Signs You're Socially Awkward & What To Do About It

Awkward people may have some social skill deficits that make it challenging to read a room, or figure out what a social situation demands, Dr. Tashiro says. "They also have difficulty executing on what the proper social skill is even when they know what that should be." For example, if you're at a coffee shop, you might zoom right to the counter to order, without the self-awareness to acknowledge that there's a line of people waiting. Or, you might forget to introduce yourself to the host of a party when you walk in the door. "Some things can be misinterpreted as being rude, malicious, or aloof, when in fact, it sometimes its not any of those things," he says. "It's just that they didn’t do things as smoothly as one would’ve hoped."