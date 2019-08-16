Ask An Influencer: How Did You Go From Fashion Writer To Full-Time Instagrammer?

I hate that the term influencer has gotten a negative connotation in recent years, when the truth is that the concept of an influencer is not a new thing — think of icons like Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn who were "influencers" LOOONG before Instagram was around. The concept of a spokesperson or a "face" of a brand isn't a new one either, hence why brands still like to tap personalities to represent them, vouch for them, make them seem more human. I like to think of being an influencer as being a resource, where people can follow along, feel inspired, get information, and connect with someone who is aspirational yet accessible. I do know firsthand that being an influencer is a full-time job, but I'm also grateful to have skills beyond content creation that I put to use as well, from writing to styling to consulting with small brands on everything from copywriting and PR, to creative direction, producing photoshoots, influencer relations, event planning, and strategy and growth. Because of the few years I have under my belt in both editorial and influencer worlds, I can bring something unique to the table that perhaps not all "influencers" in today's sense of the word can bring.