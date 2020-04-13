4 p.m. — I make buns, because I never have enough time for that kind of thing. While I'm kneading the dough, my grandparents FaceTime me. It sounds like they're coping by themselves, and the weather is nice enough that they got outside for a walk today. They're both 80, and grandpa has two conditions that put him in the high-risk category if he were to catch COVID-19. Luckily, my sister lives 45 minutes away and grocery shops for them when they need supplies. I get distracted and under-knead my dough before it rises, but I think it should still work. I separate it into regular buns and longer, Subway-style buns.



8 p.m. — I light candles and fill a bath with a lavender bath bomb I found while cleaning out the bathroom earlier this week. I can't get my mind off the coronavirus, though. I'm not even that worried about my own test results but about my vulnerable patients and my family members. After the bath, N. and I watch The Good Place via Netflix Party. We FaceTime each other while we watch, so we can hear each other laugh (or cough in my case).



Daily Total: $113.29