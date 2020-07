An Abortion Doula On Canada’s Problematic Lack Of Access

Geography is the biggest barrier. In Nova Scotia, people generally access services in Halifax. So if you live in Yarmouth or Cape Breton, you would have to drive all the way to Halifax. In P.E.I, geography is a problem too, because the only clinic is in Charlottetown. If we’d been having this conversation four years ago, it would have been a complete lack of services on the Island. [Before the Women’s Wellness Centre opened in 2017, there was nowhere to get an abortion on P.E.I.] Then in Newfoundland, it’s even worse because the only clinic is in St. John’s. So, if you’re in Cornerbrook or Labrador, you’re going to St. John’s. It’s incredibly problematic. In addition, in all of these places, you have to find a doctor who will either prescribe Myfegymiso [which they can refuse to do] so you don’t have to go all the way to the clinic, or help you get your bloodwork and ultrasound [prior to a surgical abortion]. The idea of conscientious objection is a barrier, too. We have Catholic hospitals here who are getting public funding, but still refuse to offer [this] healthcare.