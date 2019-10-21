8 Women In Tech Explain How They Broke Into The Industry

"More and more college students are discovering that the true value of their education is not defined by their major," says Christine Cruzvergara, VP, Higher Education & Student Success at Handshake. "College students without STEM degrees aspiring to work in the technology field should embrace and lean in to the skills and assets, including the ability to synthesize information, think critically, and communicate well, that they bring to the table. The unique perspective that these students bring to problem solving and finding creative solutions is just as valuable to employers as theoretical domain expertise, and deserves to be highlighted and emphasized through the recruitment and hiring process."