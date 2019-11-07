5 Couples On Their First Fight – & How They Got Over It

We all know that nothing in this world is certain except death and taxes. But to that you could easily add arguing. Whether you are someone who shies away from confrontation or someone who loves it, arguing with other people at some point in your life is inescapable and can happen for any reason. And while the occasional spat with a stranger over the last bag of spinach in Tesco can be chalked up to a stressful day at work, arguing with the people you love can be much more fraught, more emotional and, often, more stupid.
When you begin a new romantic relationship, the idea of fighting with the person you're falling in love with feels so unfathomable and painful that you might assume it can't or shouldn't happen. But having that first fight, whether it's about the washing up or who ignored whom at the bus stop, is by no means a make-or-break moment. In fact, research suggests that couples who argue effectively are 10 times more likely to have a happy relationship than those who sweep difficulties under the carpet.
Whether or not they ultimately stayed together, these stories about first arguments show that building a life together requires give and take, and that listening and learning from each other is key. Who knew? At least you can get some funny anecdotes along the way, too.