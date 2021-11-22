In Maya’s case, the more crucial her work felt, the harder it became to disentangle herself from it. “There were definitely days on campaigns where I was just not having a good mental health day, but I pushed myself so much because it was like, This person’s gonna lose, and then we’re gonna lose the Senate, and then Trump is gonna have his free reign and World War III is gonna happen if I take a mental health day,” she says. Even when her work environment felt untenable, she refused to quit, telling herself it would be “worth it” if her candidate won. When another candidate became the Democratic nominee, it was easy to then feel like everything was for nothing: “It’s like, Oh, I basically killed myself for about a year for no reason.”