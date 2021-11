Never Been Catfished: Nina Dobrev On Her New Rom-Com & Internet Scammers

Right. It’s funny because I had never heard of the reality show and then Jimmy Yang [my Love Hard co-star] told me about it. We started watching episodes between takes. It’s a crazy concept, but obviously it does happen and it’s very relatable. In the movie, all hell breaks loose and the comedy that ensues is really fun and wild, so that really appealed to me and then the rest of the cast and our director Hernán [Jiménez] who I was so excited to work with. I was also very interested in playing a flawed character. Natalie is very much the girl who tries to be perfect and is searching for perfection, so much so that she doesn’t see the big picture. She’s so zeroed in on this one idea [of her perfect guy] that she can’t see herself and her flaws. It was a theme I wanted to explore.