Libra Season Marks The Start Of Chill Girl Autumn

Although summer ended in spirit after Labor Day, its official expiration date is September 22. That's when the sun moves into harmonious Libra and the day of the Fall Equinox, which means it's time for us to kiss hot vaxx summer goodbye and embrace chill girl autumn with open arms.
"When the sun enters Libra, there is a greater energy or desire for peace and balance within ourselves and with others," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. But the sun isn't entering Libra solo this month — both Mercury and Mars are in the sign of the scales, creating something called a stellium, which refers to a group of three or more planets that are transiting through the same sign. Hale says this energy is giving us a "powerful opportunity" for achieving the equilibrium we crave during this time.
This new astrological time period will place a significant emphasis on revamping our love lives and taking the next steps in our relationships. "This Libra season, we are going to be doing some major DTR work," says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "With Mars and Mercury both in the sign of the scales, our partnerships, romances, and relationships are going to be front and centre." They'll call it cuffing season — but you'll know everyone's rush to find romance is the stellium at work.
To move forward in partnerships, though, one must be patient. "Giving your relationship a little room to breathe may be just the ticket," Murphy says. "Libra is a Cardinal air sign reminding us that the best partnerships thrive when they are given space. Like blowing on embers, air is sometimes the thing you need to rekindle a spark." As they say, absence makes the heart grow fonder.
And if you're single, don't sweat it; Libra season (which extends through October 22) is conducive to putting yourself out there. "This would be a great time to go back and edit any of your dating profiles or refresh your 'ideal partner' list based on what you learned about yourself or others from the past year," Murphy continues. "This is also the time to close out any loose end conversations with people you know aren’t meant for you. Trust us, it will make space for something better."
This all sounds very peaceful and adult. But be warned, the sun in the sign of the scales may bring us some trouble this year, courtesy of the Mercury retrograde that lasts from September 27 to October 17. Mercury retrogrades always set the stage for miscommunications, and this one could cause you the bungle the steps you're taking to straighten our your love life. "This transit will make us all want to take action around relationships — in good and bad ways," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "Deciphering who’s healthy and not will be a core theme of the month ahead."
The planets are giving us a couple assists to help us get through the Mercury retrograde, though. The new moon in Libra on October 6, for instance, will help us learn how to let go of those who are not serving us, Stardust says. On the flip side, the Aries full moon on October 20 will bring up emotional challenges, power struggles, and love triangles with others. "Control is definitely an important sentiment to note," she says. "Not having authority or dominance over others will tilt us all off our centre and create conflicts to occur within ourselves."
There are plenty of bright spots this month too. Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, says the most positive day of Libra season will be on October 15, which is when the sun will form a positive trine with Jupiter in Aquarius. "This aspect will bring us opportunities to make new connections, learn something new, and explore the world around us," she tells Refinery29. Jupiter is the Planet of Luck after all, so make sure to mark this day down in your Notes app and plan something positive to do that day.
"All this fiery and courageous influence will also feel like an injection of energy, which will be a welcome shift from the lethargic and sleepy energy that Virgo season brought us," Montúfar says. So, this Libra season, prepared to be fired up — if not over a blossoming love, then with the relationship you have with yourself. Finding peace and tranquility within is something to strive for, and this season, it's bound to finally happen.