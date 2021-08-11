Venus Williams’ Brand Just Dropped A Tenniscore Collab With Carbon38

In case you were wondering how tenniscore is doing, it's going strong for the second summer in a row. And if the Carbon38 x EleVen by Venus Williams collab — out today — is any indication, the sporty trend will continue for seasons to come. The partnership is filled with sports-ready pieces to wear on and off the court.
“Carbon38 and EleVen share the same passion for empowering women, so our goal was to co-design a collection reflective of that. I’m so proud of what we have created and hope it will inspire women to push themselves to reach new heights in all aspects of their life,” said Williams in a press release.
Ranging from $78 to $118 USD, the collaboration includes 12 pieces, including tank tops, sports bras, a tennis-ready dress, skirts, and a bucket hat. Inspired by Williams’ storied career on the court and her unique approach to Wimbledon-approved fashion, the pieces are made for women who want transitional items that could take them throughout their active day. The vibrant colour palette includes aqua blue and baby pink, as well as white.
“We are inspired by all Venus does, both on and off the court,” said Katie Warner Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Carbon38. “Her mission with EleVen aligns with ours at Carbon38, to empower women to embrace a new way of dressing, one that combines the DNA of activewear with beautiful ready-to-wear silhouettes.”
Over the past year, the pandemic has accelerated the rise of activewear, as well as the tenniscore trend, which, as the name implies, involves wearing items inspired by the sport. The trend has been seen on celebs like Kate Middleton and Kendall Jenner, who have worn knitted sweaters, white sneakers and skorts mixed with their casual styles. Brands have also capitalized on the growing trend: AloYoga, which tapped Jenner for its spring campaign, the New Balance x Staud summer collaboration, and Wimbledon’s new performance line all featured court-ready pieces. In May, following the release of Jenner’s AloYoga campaign, the global fashion search website Lyst reported a 71% increase in searches for silk polo shirts, as well as a 14% spike in searches for vintage “tennis club” logo sweatshirts.
