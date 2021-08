Before Making The Cut, Andrea Pitter Was Already Disrupting The Bridal Industry

Pitter’s looks wowed the judges in almost every episode of the season. Naturally, her design prowess shined brightest during the bridalwear challenge in episode 3, when she created a wedding gown with a feather top and crisp ivory overskirt that was transformed into a jumpsuit when the model took off the skirt during the runway show. Still, she knew when to play outside her sandbox. In episode 5, designers were asked to create an avant-garde look using denim, in partnership with Levi’s. Pitters showcased an all-denim balloon-like jacket-and-skirt combo with pelvic cut-outs that won her the approval of Levi’s chief product officer Karyn Hillman and became Pitter's favourite look of the season. Beyond her designs, Pitter gained the applause of the judges by challenging herself to perfect her fit on plus-size women, becoming the only designer in the competition to showcase her work on curvy models.