Before Making The Cut, Andrea Pitter Was Already Disrupting The Bridal Industry

Scott agrees that there was no reason for Pitter to ever doubt herself. From the start of the season, the Moschino designer was one of Pitter’s biggest fans. “Every time she came up to talk, [talent and ambition] radiated from her,” he says. As a judge, Scott says his role was to push the participants to make clear why Amazon Fashion should bet their million-dollar prize on them. “What I really wanted to see from the designers was a driving force behind why they are doing what they are doing,” he says. According to him, Pitter excelled at that; the combination of “surprise” and “reinvention” is what he believes makes Pitter an “amazing talent.”