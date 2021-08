In the kinda-sorta sequel, Waller rounds up two new teams for a top secret mission on the island of Corto Maltese, where a coup has led to new, staunchly anti-American government set on elevating its profile in the global arena with a lethal new weapon. One team, including Flag and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) doesn't even make it past the first line of defence, but across the island, Waller's other task force clears the challenge with surprising ease: Bloodsport (Idris Elba) Peacemaker (John Cena) , Nanaue (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), and Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior) . Alongside Flag and Harley Quinn, the team works to take down the new Corto Maltese regime until they stumble on a dark decades-long conspiracy involving the American government, forcing them to actually become real heroes for the first times in their lives. (Whether or not they continue down that righteous past after their mission is a different story — a villain doesn't change overnight. Just ask Harley.)