Kate Bosworth Announces Her Divorce With A Very Poetic Instagram Caption

“Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamoured and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” the statement continued. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”