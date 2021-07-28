Paris Hilton Addresses The “3,000 Texts” About Her Rumoured Pregnancy

As Paris Hilton continues to grow her business empire with the upcoming release of Netflix cooking show That's Hot, the heiress is also working on expanding her family — just not right at this second.
Page Six was the first to break the news of Hilton's rumoured pregnancy, writing that she was expecting a baby with her fiancé Carter Reum. Unfortunately, the tea that was spilled was both cold and untrue because Hilton isn't pregnant at the moment and has no plans to have a baby until after she's married. On the recent episode of her podcast This Is Paris, the socialite jokingly addressed the rumours head-on.
Woke up to thousands of texts about all the pregnancy news this morning. I want you to hear it all directly from me. Listen now: https://t.co/H0k86nnjU2 pic.twitter.com/1Q4dBK7kdJ— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 27, 2021
"I woke up to about 3,000 texts," Hilton shared on the podcast. "All my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — with everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me. And yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages."
"I am not pregnant, not yet," she clarified. "I'm waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now, so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. Definitely waiting for that part...the only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'sliving' lasagna!"
If you ask Hilton, this kind of random rumour is simply an occupational hazard that comes with being famous. However, she has talked openly about family planning in the past; earlier this year, Hilton revealed that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) at the suggestion of friend Kim Kardashian. Her explanation for doing so was controversial — she is undergoing the treatment so that she can purposely select male and female embryos and give birth to boy and girl twins — but the thought process behind it actually stems from a deep longing to build her own legacy in a very crowded family tree.
"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," said Hilton on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast. "Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."
This time next year, any rumours about Hilton possibly being pregnant could very well be true because she and Reum will likely be enjoying the early days of newlywed life. (The couple is set to tie the knot in late 2021). Until then, what she's actually got cooking is the food getting burned on her new Netflix show.