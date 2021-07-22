Lady Gaga Just Wore Two Of Summer’s Biggest Swim Trends

Twelve years after she emerged from a swimming pool in latex for the ”Poker Face” music video, Lady Gaga is back to her old ways. On Wednesday, the “Rain On Me” singer posted a video of herself on Instagram mimicking the music video move. This time, she wore a star-shaped string bikini and a gold belly chain — two of this summer’s top trends. And while the current version was more Hot Girl Summer than American Horror Story, that didn’t hinder it from making a splash in the hearts of her many Little Monsters.
For the backyard production, Gaga chose a neon orange two-piece, which featured criss-crossed, floss-like ties, from the Armenian-Mexican mother-daughter design duo Lali and Layla. While her orange version is currently unavailable, the same style, called the Stella, is still in stock for $69 USD in red, fuschia, pistachio green, cyan blue, black, and white. In addition to her thick belly chain, she accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a pair of her signature statement shades from RetroSuperFuture.
Advertisement
The belly-chain-bikini look is a popular one these days, with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and more celebrities having all hopped aboard the Y2K-era body baubles this summer. Beyoncé has, too, worn a belly chain in recent months, though the “Lemonade” singer styled it with ready-to-wear, as opposed to beachwear. Both body chains and flossy bikinis — a favorite of EmRata’s — were also prevalent during Miami Swim Week, where hundreds of brands convened to present the top trends in swim- and beach-wear for the season ahead. Even Chanel approves of wearing chain-like body belts.
Recreate the trending duo, which is now officially Gaga-approved, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.