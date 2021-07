Anna Faris Is Happily Married After Eloping With Fiancé Michael Barrett

The news comes more than a year after Faris officially confirmed that she was in fact engaged to Barrett back in February 2020. Questions about her engagement first rose in late 2019 when she was seen wearing a giant diamond on her ring finger, and she finally let the secret out of the bag during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Faris and Barrett — a cinematographer with various credits on big films like You Don’t Mess With the Zohan, Ted, and Everything Must Go — quietly got engaged after two years of dating.