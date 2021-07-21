"After blending it in, besides my cheeks appearing slightly darker, it didn’t seem to do much at first. However, I added a little more and loved it. I blended to get a nice shimmery mocha, blush-like color. I was curious how it’d looked on my eyelids and lips as well, so I applied a little there too. I kinda love how it gave my whole face a subtle glow. As far as cheek application goes though, I did add a little more than I thought I would to get the desired effect, so keep that in mind if you decide to try it out or not." – Chichi Offor, Associate Affiliate Writer