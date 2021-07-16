"I'm really happy because it feels like the work I've put out has made everyone really proud, like If she can do it, I can do it, too. And that's what I love the most about this whole experience. I really want to inspire everyone in my community because there's so much outside of our mission that they haven't had access to that I'm now aware of because of my own opportunities. When I left, I had to learn a lot just stepping into this new world and also to explain a lot to people as I've travelled; a lot of people don't even know what a mission is! The way we grew up back home is so different to all these fellas out here."