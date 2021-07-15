Katie Holmes’ Baggy Jeans & Button-Down Combo Is The Perfect Summer Uniform

On Wednesday, while embarking on a shopping date in Manhattan with her daughter, Katie Holmes was spotted wearing this summer’s most effortless style uniform. For the mother-daughter occasion, the Dawson’s Creek alum donned a striped button-down from the men’s department — a top trend from quarantine life — with baggy jeans, a tote bag, and her signature black Gucci loafers. *Saves for future summer outfit inspiration.*
Not only is the look casually chic but it's also easy to recreate, with most people already owning these staples. An Oxford button-down? Baggy jeans? A pair of loafers? Check! Check! Check! All we needed was the actress-turned-style star to show us how to wear it all together.
This isn’t the first time Holmes has made us rethink our wardrobe's basics. In fact, her street style consistently includes elevated classics, which she styles in a variety of ways that make them appear brand-new. Last November, she wore an equally nonchalant denim button-down with distressed jeans and Bottega Veneta's braided sandals. In June, she made it clear which side of the skinny versus straight-leg jean debate when she wore a pair of straight-leg jeans with the same Gucci loafers and a graphic T-shirt.
In turn, she’s proven that to have great style, you don’t need an extensive wardrobe. Instead, it’s all about collecting classics to repeat again and again.