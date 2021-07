Sudeikis told GQ he is still processing the breakup. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he said. While Sudeikis has had an eventful year — in February, he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his leading role in Ted Lasso ( he was also nommed for an Emmy ) in which he plays an American football coach leading a professional football in England despite his lack of experience — the comedian is trying to figure out what the end of his relationship means in the grand scheme of life’s lessons. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” he explained.