When the cometary body is retrograde things can go just a bit haywire, including our relationships and communication with others. "During Pallas retrograde in Pisces, we will be confused as to how to find resolve with others as boundaries will be blurred," says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck . "Rather than thinking with our minds, we will be relying on our intuition and hearts." Leading with your gut is never a bad idea, but Stardust offers some extra advice: Be on high alert for those who have intentions to take advantage of you. "Protect yourself by seeking advice from an outside party to avoid issues in the future," she says. In this case, second opinions are welcome.