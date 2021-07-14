Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Tapped Kate Moss For New Campaign

Supermodel Kate Moss is now the new face of SKIMS’ new TV campaign. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Twitter.
“[Kate Moss] is the fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer,” the entrepreneur said in a press release. She added that the two have been friends since 2014 when they first met through their mutual friend and Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci.
Moss will model SKIMS’ Cotton and Fits Everybody collections, two of the best-selling in the brand’s three-year history, including the Cotton Rib Bralette and Brief and the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra and Brief.
Advertisement
“I’ve been a fan of SKIMS since day one,” said Moss in a press release. “What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly. Moss added that even her mom wears SKIMS.
Although SKIMS has run previous television ads, this is the first that doesn’t feature Kardashian, who launched the brand alongside Jens Grede in 2019. Other SKIMS social media and digital campaigns have featured celebrities like Rumer Willis, Addison Rae, and Jodie Turner-Smith.
The new campaign comes right after SKIMS dropped its collaboration with Team USA ahead of the Tokyo Olympics — starting July 23 — which will be the official undergarments for the delegation’s female athletes. The collection, which dropped on July 12, is almost sold out.
Starting July 15, you’ll be able to see Moss modelling SKIMS’ intimates on TV in ads directed by photographer and longtime SKIMS collaborator Donna Trope.