Anne Hathaway Is Making Your Middle-School Hairstyle Look Cool Again

A chunky side-swept bang was all the rage back in the day, but in 2021 it feels distinctly dated (even cheugy, if you will), the way tiny butterfly hair clips did not too long ago. However, Anne Hathaway stepped out in New York City over the weekend wearing the kind of side fringe we would've coveted on Ashley Tisdale in 2006, and she's actually making the eyebrow-dusting style look cute.
On July 9th, the actress was spotted on the set of the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries WeCrashed wearing jeans, a white T-shirt under a black tuxedo blazer, and her long, dark brown hair styled with a surprising new addition: a late-aughts side bang. Hathaway first debuted bangs earlier this year, though she was previously styling them blunt, feathery, and straight across her forehead. Now, for a summer refresh, the bang seems to be trimmed shorter, choppier, and pulled to one side.
Take it as a lesson in how to re-style old bangs, or how to grow them out without going through the dreaded "awkward stage." Either way, we're suddenly rethinking the side bang, which turns out to be a lot chicer than it was in the 2000s — even modern, when paired with a loose wave and highlights...