Black Widow Makes A Few Amendments To Nat’s Avengers Story

Natasha and her family launch a plan of attack against the evil genius at the new and improved Red Room (now conveniently located in the sky), but their race against more time only gets more dangerous when one of the Red Room's engines blows a circuit, causing it to freefall from hundreds of feet in the air. Dreykov and his horde of security guards' hasty attempt to escape the Red Room is thwarted by Yelena, leading to the villain's apparent death and her dropping through the sky. Natasha jumps to save her, and bloodthirsty humanoid Antonia is quick on their heels, leaping after the sisters with every intention of completing her father's orders. When the three women land on the ground, Yelena escapes in a helicopter with Alexei, Melina, and her fellow freed Widows, and Natasha is left to face off against Antonia. Their sparring only ends when the Black Widow is able to release the last of a vial of the precious red liberating gas, breaking what's left of Dreykov's power over Antonia and releasing her from her decades-long vengeance plot.