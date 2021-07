Are You Ready For The Return Of Bandage Dresses?

This surge in popularity could have something to do with Hervé Léger's new creative director, Christian Juul Nielsen. Prior to joining the company in 2018, Nielsen, who also handles his own luxury brand AKNVAS, worked with names like Nina Ricci, Oscar de la Renta, and Dior, where he designed under both John Galliano and Raf Simons. Though he’s adamant about making Hervé Léger known for something other than just bandage dresses — he created flared yoga pants, sweatshirts, bralettes, and bike shorts out of the brand’s signature form-fitting fabric for the resort '22 collection — he still recognizes the importance of the heritage item. “I always try to do one replica per season,” Nielsen noted in a preview for the collection. “Especially if I find a really good vintage piece.” For the newest collection, he designed the bandage dress with an under-boob cut-out and a puff sleeve.