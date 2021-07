From Whale Tails To Visible Ovaries: The Evolution Of The 2021 Cut-Out Trend

Pelvic pants are but one of many 2021 trends that revolve around peek-a-boo sartorial moments , ranging from subtle side cut-outs to full-on holey. In fact, in the last month alone, Lyst reported a 39% increase in searches for cut-out pieces in general, a number that will likely continue to rise as more and more brands take the Edward Scissorhands approach to their collections in the name of fashion. But why are we all of a sudden so obsessed with showing skin, so much so that we’d put our bellies, ovaries, backsides, underboobs, and more on display for the world to see? And who is to blame for driving us to do so?