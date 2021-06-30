Katie Holmes Wore Sweatpants With The Sandals Everyone Loves To Hate

On Tuesday, Katie Holmes was spotted in SoHo looking not the least bit phased by the current heatwave in New York City. For the comfy-casual look, the Dawson’s Creek alum paired a black muscle tee with khaki-coloured joggers, a matching baseball cap, and the summer shoe fashion loves to hate: Birkenstocks. Specifically: black, leather 1774 Arizona sandals with silver hardware.
This isn’t the first time the actress has worn the controversial shoe style. When she’s not wearing her go-to pair of Gucci loafers, she’s often in Birkenstocks. This same time last summer, she was seen donning the sandals on the streets of Manhattan with an LBD from Maison Mayle and a gold charm belt. In August, she wore them again, with a monochrome grey tank-jeans combo and a coral pink bag. Between then and now, she’s worn Arizona sandals with midi denim skirts and wide-leg jeans, proving that they truly are the perfect match for any warm-weather outfit.
Holmes is joined by a long list of people that wear the German footwear brand. In the celebrity world, this year, Kaia Gerber has been spotted on more than one occasion wearing her fuzzy Arizona sandals with socks and leggings post-Pilates in Los Angeles. Ashley Olsen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dakota Johnson, and Gigi Hadid, too, have been known to dabble in the “ugly” shoe style.
If you haven't already, join the ranks by shopping the Arizona sandal in all its forms, below.
