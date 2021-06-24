H&M’s latest designer collaboration is here, and it’s sure to bring all the Bridgerton vibes this summer. The Swedish retailer has partnered with L.A.-based brand Brock Collection for a 26-piece collection that includes corset-like tops, floral dresses, and slip-on sandals.
“Each piece in the collection is special and carries a certain romantic charm, but is totally effortless,” Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, co-founders of Brock Collection, said in a press release.
Brock Collection has long been known for its unabashed romanticism, and this collaboration is no different. Vassar and Brock injected their signature vintage style and feminine silhouettes into the pieces, resulting in voluminous shapes, ruffled necklines, and ribbons in flowing fabrics and floral prints. But there are also utilitarian pieces like denim shorts and a button-down shirt, in case you’re planning to rock a Canadian tuxedo this summer. In the accessories department, Brock Collection is bringing pillow-like handbags, pearl-drop earrings, charm bracelets, and sunglasses emblazoned with the “B” logo.
“[Brock's] designs always feel down-to-earth, thoughtful, and easy to wear,” says Maria Östblom, Head of Design at H&M.
Regencycore and cottagecore trends infiltrated Instagram and TikTok for the past year, bringing back corsets, ruffled hems, and floral prints. Though those trends may be hard to pull off in a warm city environment, Brock Collection x H&M’s collaboration is packed with modern options to give you “main character in Bridgerton” energy on your way to the subway.
Take a look at the full H&M x Brock collection — available online and in-store — ahead.
