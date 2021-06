It's safe to say I was intrigued, and the trend seemed to be backed by at least one doctor. Brian Boxer Wachler, MD, stitched the original TikTok video saying that while this hasn't been studied in humans, it has been studied on mice. "Last night I tried myself and it worked," he wrote in his response. The study he mentioned was published in 2017 and found that romaine lettuce in particular has a higher lactucin content — a compound that is part of the larger compound lactucarium, which has sedative properties — compared to other lettuce varieties, which allowed it to induce an increase the sleep duration of the mice studied. The study's abstract also notes that "romaine lettuce is an interesting and valuable source of sleep potentiating material." But still — what's true in mice may not necessarily be true in humans.