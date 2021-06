Gossip Girl’s Reboot Will Feature A Christopher John Rogers Runway Show

On Thursday, the platform released a new trailer for the show , premiering on July 8, complete with a staged Christopher John Rogers fashion show. In the teaser, viewers can see Upper East Sider Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander), a popular influencer and Constance Billard attendee, close a CJR fashion show, dressed in a black-and-white look from Christopher John Rogers’ spring 2021 collection (jump to 1:27 to see). The trailer also shows Calloway wearing a black, corseted evening gown by the designer (0:57), as well as models wearing other pieces from the same collection (0:39). Refinery29 reached out to Christopher John Rogers, who had no comment about the looks featured in the trailer.