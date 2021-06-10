Ariana Grande Just Wore Not One, But Two Viral TikTok Brands

Goodbye oversized hoodies and thigh-high boots, hello TikTok fashion. On Wednesday, newly married Ariana Grande posted outtakes from NBC’s The Voice to her Instagram account, in which she wore pieces from not one, but two indie brands beloved on the Gen Z platform.
With guidance from her longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Grande wore a black, flower-shaped top, called The Rachel, from Cult Gaia. The cropped tank top, which debuted in the Los Angeles-based brand’s spring ‘21 collection, cost $328 before it sold out earlier this season, though the style is still available in a medium for anyone who wants to try the colour Spice. (The brand’s Serita dress, which has been worn by Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross and is also a mainstay on TikTok, is currently available as well.)
She paired the top with a ‘90s-inspired black mini skirt from Mirror Palais, the New York-based brand behind TikTok’s viral Fairy Dress, and mock-croc boots from Tom Ford.
Another look from the show, which Grande is currently a coach on, was also from Mirror Palais. She wore the brand's pastel pink-and-blue balconette bra with a pair of matching, high-rise trousers, both of which are printed with a ‘60s-inspired swirl print. Unfortunately, despite a recent restock, the set, as well as her aforementioned mini skirt, are both currently sold out. TikTok strikes again.
Grande’s recent switch to vintage-inspired indie fashion feels like the dawn of a new fashion era for the “7 Rings” singer — one we can’t wait to see play out.