This Instagram-Favourite Brand Is Launching Swimwear — & It Includes Corsets & ‘90s String Bikinis

Elkaim’s first foray into swimwear was inspired by travel, something that she, as well as her customers, couldn’t partake in because of the pandemic. “I began designing this in confinement, when the idea of traveling felt so far away,” she tells Refinery29. “I took some of my favourite vintage swimsuits [that] I [already] owned, reworked them for months on end, and reimagined them in our signature prints." According to Elkaim, who is based in Los Angeles, swimwear has always been of interest for Miaou. “Anyone that knows me knows I live in bikinis,” she says. “And I’ve always wanted to wear a bikini in our figaro print .” Lockdown gave her the time to make that happen.