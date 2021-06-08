Sophie Turner Dyed Her Hair Red For The First Time Since Game Of Thrones

It looks like Sophie Turner is a redhead again. On Sunday afternoon, the actress was spotted at an Atlanta Braves baseball game with husband Joe Jonas, but was fully incognito, her formerly-blonde hair seemingly a fiery orange auburn.
Only fellow Atlanta spectators had a firsthand look at Turner's new look, but a paparazzi photo from the game quickly found its way to Twitter, which left fans wondering: Did she really go back to red? Today, the Game of Thrones star confirmed her makeover with a bathroom-mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story. In the big reveal, Turner's face is hidden behind her phone case, but her new, freshly-dyed red hair is on full display in the reflection.
Making her official big-red debut even better, Turner is wearing Olivia Rodrigo merch in the form of a cropped "Sour" band tee. The actress even tags the "Good 4 You" singer front and centre in her Story. Of course, nothing could distract loyal GoT fans from the fact that Turner just brought her iconic Sansa Stark look back to real life.