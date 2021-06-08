Beyonce’s Courtside Look Was Peak Party Fashion

On Saturday, Beyoncé and Jay Z watched the Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Naturally, the “Lemonade” singer dressed for the occasion… and then some. Though it’s hardly rare to see a celebrity play dress-up to sit courtside at an NBA game — see Lizzo’s thong-baring dress at the Lakers game in 2019 and Rihanna’s barely-there cut-offs (worn with heels) at the 2014 Summer Classic at Barclays — Beyoncé’s most recent basketball get-up went above and beyond the standard style game. Think: leather, crystals, and Louboutins.
For the game, Beyoncé donned a black, leather mini dress from David Koma’s fall ‘20 collection with an equally party-ready, crystal-covered jacket from the U.K.-based brand. With guidance from her longtime stylist Zerina Akers, she added black Christian Louboutin pumps and oversized, crystal-embellished sunglasses from the Magda Butrym x Linda Farrow collaboration.
The going-out look is hardly her first since lockdown regulations started to ease up this spring. In April, she showed off an Auné party dress, which she wore with matching elbow-length gloves and a neon green Medea bag, in three separate Instagram posts. Shortly after, she posted photos of herself on a yacht in Miami wearing a sparkly dress with a plunging neckline and an open back, before posting another showing a neon green Balmain mini dress. And, of course, we can’t forget about her KNWLS mesh corset and matching bodysuit from a month later. Suffice to say, like us, Bey’s ready to party — and she has the wardrobe to prove it.