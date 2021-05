Remember Willy Wonka? This Is Him Now.

Did anyone ask for a Willy Wonka origin story? Absolutely not. But, given the names already attached to the project, it looks promising. In addition to having Chalamet as its lead, Paul King (the man behind the critically acclaimed Paddington film adaptations ) has also signed on to work on the film as its co-writer and director. We don't know who else is onboard to star in the movie — Willy's controlling dad will almost certainly be part of this origin story as well — but so far, so good. Random, but we'll take it.