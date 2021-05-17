First, Holms used the Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner in the shade Uncover to "contour" around the lip line, before applying the Plumping Nude lipstick in the slightly-lighter shade Fly Girl. To finish, Holms topped the lips with Buxom's Plump Shot serum. "This gives you the most beautiful, juiciest lips — without having to get injections," she says.