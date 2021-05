Yara Shahidi Wore An Adidas Tracksuit With A Corset On The Red Carpet

On Sunday, celebrities attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards to celebrate winners like Wandavision, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The biggest prize of the night, though, was awarded before any popcorn-shaped trophies were distributed: the red carpet’s best-dressed attendee. The winner? Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, who arrived wearing an Adidas tracksuit from her collaboration with the sportswear brand. Even better, both the top and bottom from the ReCreate X Yara collection are available right now on Adidas.com