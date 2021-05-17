Yara Shahidi Wore An Adidas Tracksuit With A Corset On The Red Carpet

On Sunday, celebrities attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards to celebrate winners like Wandavision, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The biggest prize of the night, though, was awarded before any popcorn-shaped trophies were distributed: the red carpet’s best-dressed attendee. The winner? Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, who arrived wearing an Adidas tracksuit from her collaboration with the sportswear brand. Even better, both the top and bottom from the ReCreate X Yara collection are available right now on Adidas.com.
The actress, who is currently filming the Disney live-action flick Peter Pan & Wendy, added a butter-yellow corset top from Etro and croc-print brown Christian Louboutin pumps to her namesake tracksuit. Around her neck were strands of vintage Cartier diamonds, because if you’re going to wear athleisure on the red carpet, a touch of glamour is a must. “When that Adidas collab hits w/ VINTAGE CARTIER,” wrote her stylist Jason Bolden on a photo of Shahidi prior to the event. “Let’s Go Shahidi.”
In addition to Shahidi’s red carpet tracksuit, which costs $170 USD for the jacket and $180 USD for the track pants, ReCreate X Yara also includes a pair of the brand’s signature Superstar sneakers in off-white-and-gold — an homage to her Iranian heritage and Black roots, according to the Adidas website. Also in the collection are gold track pants and a mustard-coloured track jacket.
Shop her look from the MTV Movie & TV Awards (minus the vintage Cartier), along with the rest of her ReCreate X Yara collection, below.
Prices in USD.
