Naomi Osaka Wore A Wedding Dress From ASOS — & It’s Still Available

Last week, four-time Grand Slam singles winner Naomi Osaka took home yet another title, at the 2021 Laureus World Sports Awards where she was named Sportswoman of the Year. Though unable to attend the award ceremony IRL, the 23-year-old tennis star still used the occasion as an opportunity to get dressed up. In fact, while accepting the award virtually from her training base in Los Angeles, Osaka slipped into something very formal: a wedding dress