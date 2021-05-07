This Influencer Couple Euthanized Their Dog & Made Some Really Disturbing Posts About It

"I feel awkward, just like opening this video," Nikki says, clearing her throat while sitting next to her teary-eyed husband. "I don't even… there is no cheery way to open this video, so… we're here today to share with you what's been going on in our life." Nikki then proceeds to share that they put the dog "to sleep" on Friday, and that while the dog was "our dog" it was really her husband's dog, and that she hesitated to even share their decision due to the possible reaction of the couple's fans. "People aren't going to get it, people are going to be upset," Nikki said. "And Dan's response was, 'Nobody is going to be as upset as I am upset, or as upset as I am.'"