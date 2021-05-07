How To Get A Drake Candle With Your Next Uber Eats Order

This weekend, Drake wants us all to be able to have a nice candlelit dinner at home. The rapper just announced an exclusive partnership with Uber Eats, releasing new jars of his wildly-popular scented candles, Better World Fragrance House, on the food-delivery app. Basically, he's put together a collaboration that creates the perfect environment for listening to Drake: fancy takeout with mood lighting.
One of four limited-edition candles will come free with a minimum $50 order on Uber Eats when you order from one of the rapper's favourite restaurants in Toronto or Vancouver. The Toronto restaurants include Shoushin, Sushi Masaki Saito, Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall), Sotto Sotto Ristorante, Pai, Byblos, Mamakas Taverna, Bar Koukla, and Cactus Club Cafe. If you’re ordering from Vancouver, orders from any one of these restaurants will score you an exclusive Drake candle: Anh and Chi, Medina Cafe, West Oak, The Greek by Anatoli, The Greek Gastown, MeeT in Gastown, and Vij’s.
The four candle fragrances — Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Muskoka, and Good Thoughts — are described by the Toronto artist not in terms of traditional olfactory notes, but as the vibes he hopes they evoke.
Sweeter Tings is described as "a fragrance that is nostalgic and addictive with the subtleties of comfort and goodness," while Williamsburg Sleepover smells like "the essence of an urban garden under shaded lights." Muskoka, named after the lakefront vacation destination in Ontario, is a "woody fragrance" inspired by "the smoldering warmth of burning woods and golden embers." Good Thoughts is "a bouquet of rich florals surrounded by a vibrant bright light of freshness for a captivating positive energy."
The Better World Fragrance House x Uber Eats offer runs this Mother's Day weekend only, from Friday, May 7, through Sunday, May 9, while supplies last. So if you're local to Toronto or Vancouver, and have been trying to get your hands on a Drake candle, you should definitely plan for 5-star Friday takeout. Spaghetti bolognese, perhaps?