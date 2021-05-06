Ashley Graham’s Latest Look Is A Lesson In Gym-To-Lunch Styling

After a year of exercising at home, we’re faced with a dilemma we haven’t dealt with in some time: what to wear post-workout when you don’t have time to pop by the house for a wardrobe change. Luckily, supermodel Ashley Graham just debuted the perfect gym-to-lunch look for us to mimic after our next in-person sweat session. On Wednesday, Graham was spotted in downtown Santa Monica wearing a pastel yellow anorak from the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collaboration, Knix bike shorts, and Nike sneakers. Elevating the otherwise sporty look, she added a quilted Bottega Veneta Cassette bag, Alighieri gold hoops, and cat-eye sunglasses.
Later that day, she posted a slideshow featuring the ‘fit throughout the day on her Instagram, captioning it: “ALLERGY SZN,” though you wouldn’t know it from the photos.
Graham is known for this type of casual-chic street style. Last month, the model — who recently walked alongside Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser in Michael Kors’ 40th-anniversary runway show — posted a similar high-low outfit for her 12.6 million Instagram followers. The look was more lounge-forward and consisted of a similar pair of bike shorts, a brown pullover, and heeled sandals. Again, she made the look appear brunch-ready with the addition of her Cassette bag.
Clearly, Graham has a solution for every one of our post-quarantine outfit quandaries.
