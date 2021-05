Ashley Graham’s Latest Look Is A Lesson In Gym-To-Lunch Styling

After a year of exercising at home , we’re faced with a dilemma we haven’t dealt with in some time: what to wear post-workout when you don’t have time to pop by the house for a wardrobe change. Luckily, supermodel Ashley Graham just debuted the perfect gym-to-lunch look for us to mimic after our next in-person sweat session. On Wednesday, Graham was spotted in downtown Santa Monica wearing a pastel yellow anorak from the Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance collaboration , Knix bike shorts, and Nike sneakers. Elevating the otherwise sporty look, she added a quilted Bottega Veneta Cassette bag Alighieri gold hoops , and cat-eye sunglasses.