Be Real — Has WFH Turned You Into A Lunchtime Masturbator?

Masturbation is one of those extremely common and human things that are too ubiquitous to ignore, but often too taboo to acknowledge. Work video calls show our coworkers what our private lives look like, who we live with, how our pets move, and how our children act. We show our coworkers how we dress at home, and our Zoom backgrounds reveal so much more than anyone ever intended to reveal to a coworker. While we once commiserated over the quality of the office coffee or the freezing AC at work, now we exchange our experiences adapting to days spent working where we live. But this is one new habit that people are mostly keeping to themselves — with some exceptions. “There's a huge age gap between me and some of my colleagues so I would say it’s taboo to admit,” Beatrize says. “However my coworker who is my age knows... and I believe she has done the same as well!”