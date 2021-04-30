Fans Think Billie Eilish’s New Song Is About Her Secret Ex, Q

Ahead of her forthcoming second album, Happier Than Ever, a blonde Billie Eilish dropped a new single called "Your Power," along with a music video. In the video, the 19-year-old sings over soft acoustics about power dynamics in relationships— as well as the abuse of power — while a snake wraps around her body.
“This is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart. This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change.”
Fans believe that this particular song comes from Eilish's personal experience — more specifically, her relationship with her secret ex-boyfriend, Q.
Eilish revealed that she had a boyfriend in her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. She and the rapper, who's real name is Brandon Quention Adams but goes by 7: AMP (and Q, for Eilish) seemed to have gotten together sometime in 2018 and broke up in June 2019. And as much as they liked each other, Eilish felt there was "a lack of effort" on his part and it ultimately didn't work out.
billie for 7:AMP’s #BLEAUPRO album pic.twitter.com/ufbIkJfP6b— Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) February 18, 2019
"I just wasn't happy," she said of the breakup in the documentary. "And I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair, for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship, super excited about certain things that the other person couldn't care less about."
In the first verse of "Your Power," Eilish sings, "She said you were a hero/ You played the part/ But you ruined her in a year/ Don't act like it was hard/ And you swear you didn't know." The two were together for about a year.
billie literally called out q's ass and im here for it pic.twitter.com/8LRTdEIFza— nat is not ok (@blohshwap) April 29, 2021
"when they find out" ITS LITERALLY THE DOCUMENTARY WHEN WE ALL UNDERSTOOD WHAT Q MADE HER GO THROUGH HELL AND BACK— Billie Bossa Nova (@fakeitflowerzzz) April 29, 2021
Some other fans have theorized that the 16-track album will recount a narrative inspired by their relationship. One user feels that her singles "Your Power," "Therefore I Am," and "Happier Than Ever," all have a thematic through line.
much she truly means! I think that’s the story line. I could go more into detail if wanted— Jordyn (@_ilomilo_limbo_) April 29, 2021
its like closing doors on that chapter because she moved on and ready to look forward to be happier than ever.— pia (@billieshalley) April 28, 2021
This isn't the first time that Q has faced the criticism of Eilish's loyal fandom. After the documentary aired, some fans attacked the rapper online, causing him to address his relationship with Eilish on his Instagram Stories on March 2. He divulged that he was dealing with his brother's death during his relationship with the singer. "Especially around that time when it was fresh. Sometimes you have to be alone to cope," he said.
"Anyone who know me knows where my heart is," he continued. "I stay with a smile on my face even when I'm hurting. We push through the pain. [No love is ever lost] but I refuse to be bashed. There's always two sides to a situation."
Eilish took to her own Instagram stories, and without naming her ex indirectly reminded her fans to not be too harsh. "to the fansssss remember to be nice to people no matter what! i love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!" she said.
Happier Than Ever is dropping on July 30, and is Eilish's favourite project to date. “This is my favourite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”