The Couples You Love All Hit The Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars are undoubtedly a time in which we celebrate the year's most impactful films, but it's also a ceremony in which we are free to admire Hollywood's most glamorous power couples. And after all, the fact that they weathered a pandemic together probably merits a golden statue in and of itself.
This year, we're getting to see a few familiar pairs, like Promising Young Woman star Carey Mulligan and her husband, Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford. But there are also some new faces — namely newlyweds Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza and Nomadland director Chloe Zhao and her boyfriend Joshua James Richards — who are making their much-anticipated red carpet debuts.
Ahead, check out (respectfully....or not) the 2021 Academy Awards' most stylish and beloved couples who arrived on the red carpet.