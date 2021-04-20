Rihanna’s Latest Look Proves You Can Wear Lingerie Outside

As if to calm our Monday blues, Rihanna stepped out for dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Monday night wearing yet another top-tier ‘fit, this time, designed by her own hand. For the occasion, she crafted a look using an item from Savage x Fenty, the fashion and beauty mogul’s line of size-inclusive lingerie, pairing a see-through, mesh-and-lace camisole with a vintage, silk robe by Hermès and matching track pants by Celine (casual). To brighten up the all-black look, she added a pair of varsity purple-coloured Nike Dunk Highs and slime green sunglasses from Gucci (even more casual). Essentially, she wore pyjamas — albeit the fanciest pyjamas we’ve ever seen! — out to dinner, and in doing so, made us want to do the same.
Advertisement
This is hardly the first time Rihanna’s worn her finest bedtime duds outside of the bedroom. In 2015, she wore a lace bra with a robe, pyjama pants, and Cher Horowitz-esque feathered heels while out in New York City. Two years later, for the Met Gala after-party, she ditched her floral Comme des Garçons gown for a feather-trimmed pyjama shirt-turned-dress by Prada, which she paired with (again) Gucci sunglasses and (again) feathered heels. From slips and kimonos to bodysuits, she’s since worn every item typically found in our lingerie drawers to go out, on red carpets, and at Fenty launch events, alike. But, aside from an occasional ad campaign for the brand, we rarely get to see Rihanna wearing Savage x Fenty on the streets. When we do, we take notice.
Of course, we’ve been taking notice of the singer-designer a lot lately. Over the last month, she’s broken out her Sunday best on multiple occasions, be it a leather-mesh combo for her mother’s birthday party in New York or heeled flip-flops with a tracksuit and trucker hat in Los Angeles. But Fenty in Fenty, well, that takes the cake.