Confronting My Chronic Illness Has Changed What It Means For Me To Be Single

I got my diagnosis at 16 years old, in the spring of my junior year of high school. Between prepping for the SATs and AP exams, taking my driving test, and starting the college application process, I quickly came to view my illness (an incurable autoimmune disease that will be with me for the rest of my life) as nothing but an inconvenience, as something that I “didn’t have time” to deal with. I got on an insulin regimen and I learned how to manage my blood sugar numbers. But during those early years, I somehow convinced myself that ignoring “the problem” as much as possible would, against all logic and reason, make it go away. That meant that I refused to discuss it with friends, got rid of my (fairly large and conspicuous) insulin pump in favour of injections, and hid any serious blood sugar spikes and drops from my parents and my doctors.